Relegation battler Celta Vigo fires Rafa Benítez after just five wins this season

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Rafa Benítez has been fired as Celta Vigo coach after winning just five league games this season. The Spanish club announced the decision and thanked Benitez for “eight months of absolute dedication and total commitment” but said he fell short of obtaining “the results expected.” Celta lost 4-0 to league leader Real Madrid on Sunday and is 17th in the Spanish league, one place above the relegation zone. The 63-year-old Spaniard was fired as coach of Premier League club Everton after 200 days in early 2022. Benitez won the Champions League as Liverpool coach in 2005 and reached the final in 2007. But he was sacked by Real Madrid in January 2016.

