Rejuvenated Mayfield and Bucs look to remain unbeaten against winless Broncos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not always pretty, but Baker Mayfield is getting the job done for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The three-time defending NFC South champions are off to another strong start, with Mayfield leading the way. The 29-year-old quarterback who’s revived his career since becoming Tom Brady’s successor in Tampa Bay enters Sunday’s home game against struggling rookie QB Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos going for an eighth victory in his team’s past nine regular-season games. Mayfield’s passer rating of 129.1 is the second highest in the NFL through two games. Nix has struggled in his first two starts. He has zero touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.