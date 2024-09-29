Reinsdorf takes responsibility for White Sox season he calls `embarrassing’ and a `failure’

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf labeled his team’s record-shattering losing season “embarrassing” and a “failure” that he said was his responsibility. Reinsdorf released a letter to fans as the White Sox entered their final game with a 40-121 record, the most losses of any club since 1900. Reinsdorf writes: “By all measures, our on-field performance this season was a failure” and he adds: “As the leader of this organization, that is my ultimate responsibility. There are no excuses.”

