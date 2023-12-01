Reims returns to winning ways in France with a 2-1 win over struggling Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Reims has scored twice in a commanding first half to beat Strasbourg 2-1 in the French league. Amir Richardson and Mohamed Daramy got Reims’ goals on Friday before Kevin Gameiro scored a late consolation from the penalty spot. Reims consolidated its fifth place in the standings. Strasbourg is now winless in seven matches.

