Reims and Rennes drop points in the French league chase for a European place

PARIS (AP) — Reims and Rennes have lost their French league games and dropped vital points in the race for European places next season. Reims fell at Strasbourg 3-1 and remained in seventh spot. Rennes stayed ninth following a 2-1 home loss against Toulouse. Reims led through Japan forward Keito Nakamura but veteran striker Kevin Gameiro equalized. Abakar Sylla and Moïse Sahi Dion also scored for Strasbourg. Teenage midfielder Désiré Doué put Rennes ahead before Cristian Casseres and Mali defender Moussa Diarra netted for Toulouse. Before the match, a violent street battle between hooligans from each side resulted in minor injuries.

