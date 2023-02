NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 21 points and Sacred Heart held off Central Connecticut to end a two-game losing streak with a 69-67 win. Nigel Scantlebury scored 20 points for the Blue Devils. Reilly’s basket with 6:52 remaining put Sacred Heart up 55-54 and it never trailed again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.