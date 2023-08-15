Reilly Opelka and Zhang Shuai have withdrawn from the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Reilly Opelka of the United States and Zhang Shuai of China have pulled out of the U.S. Open. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals on Tuesday and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields. Opelka will miss the U.S. Open for the second year in a row. He hasn’t played on tour since August 2022 in Washington because of injuries, including to his hip. Zhang is a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles and a two-time major champion in doubles.

