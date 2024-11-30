Reijnders shines through the fog at San Siro as Milan beats Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Tijjani Reijnders scored twice to help AC Milan get back to winning ways in Serie A by 3-0 against visiting Empoli. The Netherlands midfielder netted either side of halftime at a foggy San Siro on Saturday. Álvaro Morata opened the scoring. Milan remains seventh after its second win in five league matches. Como and Monza are still mired in the relegation zone after a hard-fought derby finished 1-1.

