Reijnders ‘didn’t have to think twice’ before joining Milan from AZ Alkmaar

MILAN (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders says he jumped at the chance to join AC Milan after completing a transfer from AZ Alkmaar. Milan has reportedly paid a fee of 20 million euros for Reijnders and the 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the Serie A club. Reijnders received his first senior international call-up in May but has yet to make his debut for the Netherlands. Milan also signed Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.