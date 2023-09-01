Reigning SoCon champion Samford jumps out early, rolls past Division II Shorter 69-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Samford rolled to a 69-14 victory over Division II-member Shorter in the season opener for both teams. Hiers hit Chandler Smith with a pair of scoring throws and threw one each to Jay Stanton and E. Jai Mason as the reigning Southern Conference champion and the FCS’s ninth-ranked Bulldogs scored touchdowns on 7 of 8 possessions in the first half for a 49-7 lead at the break.

