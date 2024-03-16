Reigning NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney wins pole for Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The reigning Cup Series champion covered the 0.533-mile concrete track in Bristol, Tennessee, in 15.356 seconds. He edged Josh Berry for the No. 1 spot and will lead the field to the green flag in the Food City 500. It was Blaney’s 10th career pole in 11 seasons and his first since the spring race at Richmond Raceway in 2022. Berry was second in another Ford for Stewart Haas Racing. Hamlin was third in a Toyota, followed by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

