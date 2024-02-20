Reigning NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney tweaks his right wrist in another hard crash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney “tweaked” his right wrist during a 23-car crash in the Daytona 500. Blaney got his hand and wrist caught in a spinning steering wheel while his car bounced between others at Daytona International Speedway. It was the latest hard crash for Blaney, who said his car registered a 55g hit in a qualifying-race wreck Thursday. But he was thankful he escaped Daytona with just some soreness. He was checked out in the infield car center following his wrist injury and said nothing was broken.

