Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal

NEW YORK (AP) — Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game. The MLS All-Stars announced Tuesday will face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal on July 19 in Washington. FC Cincinnati has the most selections of any club with three. They are midfielder Luciano Acosta and defenders Álvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.

