Reigning champion Rangers struggle to score and win with Adolis García in an extended slump

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are struggling to score runs and win games with slugger Adolis García in an extended slump. Last year’s AL Championship Series MVP is hitting only .155 since the start of May, and has only one homer his past 21 games. Manager Bruce Bochy says García is the reason the Rangers score runs and they need to get him going. The reigning World Series champions are 34-40 while averaging 4.2 runs per game, At the same point last season, they were scoring 6.1 runs per game, outscoring their opponents by an MLB-best 153 runs and had 12 more wins.

