Reigning champ UConn featured on MSG college basketball schedule that includes 10 ranked teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending national champion UConn will play at least five games at Madison Square Garden this season, highlighting the 2023-24 college basketball schedule at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Baylor, Illinois and Indiana are among the other high-profile programs set to make a stop in Midtown Manhattan. In all, 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll are on the docket at MSG. No. 10 Florida Atlantic returns to The Garden, where coach Dusty May and the surprising Owls won the East Regional in March to advance to their first Final Four. St. John’s, playing its first season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, has doubled its number of regular-season Garden appearances to eight — including six Big East home games.

