Reigning ACC champion Florida State is the preseason favorite to win the league’s football crown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reigning champion Florida State is the preseason pick to win the expanded Atlantic Coast Conference football race. The Seminoles received 81 of 170 first-place votes from attendees at last week’s “ACC Kickoff” preseason media days, followed by Clemson in second with 55 votes. Miami was picked third, followed by North Carolina State and Louisville as the top contenders. Virginia Tech was sixth, followed by SMU, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and California. Duke was picked 11th, followed by Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Wake Forest, Virginia and Stanford.

