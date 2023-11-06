Reign, Gotham advance to NWSL championship match

Veronica Latsko scored the lone goal on Sunday as OL Reign defeated the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League playoff semifinals. The Reign will face Gotham FC, which took down the Portland Thorns in the other semifinal match, in the NWSL championship match on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. After a scoreless 90 minutes, Katie Stengel scored the lone goal in the 107th minute to put Gotham through to its first NWSL final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.