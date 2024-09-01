Reign comes from behind against Racing Louisville, Royals down Dash

A late own goal gave the Seattle Reign a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League. The match at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium was delayed for about an hour and a half at the start because of inclement weather in the area. The Utah Royals got their fourth straight win across all competitions on the road Saturday night against the Houston Dash. With the 3-1 loss, Houston falls to the bottom of the league standings.

