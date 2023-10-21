Reign advance to NWSL semifinal with 1-0 win over Angel City

SEATTLE (AP) — Veronica Latsko scored in the 87th minute to give OL Reign the win against Angel City in the opening round of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Phoebe McClernon whipped a cross into the box and Latsko beat her defender to score from close range at Lumen Field in Seattle, giving the Reign its first playoff victory since 2015. The Reign will head to San Diego to take on the Wave in a semifinal match on Nov. 5.

