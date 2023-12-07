Reid secures a double-double in his Wake Forest debut and the Demon Deacons beat Rutgers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 23 points, 7-footer Efton Reid had 12 points and 14 rebounds in his Wake Forest debut, and the Demon Deacons beat Rutgers 76-57. Wake Forest (5-3) improved to 24-0 at home against nonconference opponents dating to December 2018 — including an 82-71 victory over Florida last Wednesday. The program announced on Tuesday that Reid, a two-time transfer, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to compete this season. Wake Forest’s double-digit lead was trimmed to 50-48 with 10:31 remaining in the second half — the closest Rutgers had been since it was 5-3. But the Demon Deacons scored the next 18 points. Reid blocked a shot in the paint and Miller made one of his four 3-pointers at the other end to extend the lead to 58-48.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.