Reid runs for 5 first-half TDs; Western Carolina beats The Citadel 49-14

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Desmond Reid ran for a program-record five first-half touchdowns and Cole Gonzales completed 22 of 28 passes for 237 yards and a TD to help Western Carolina beat The Citadel 49-14. Reid finished with 167 yards rushing on 18 carries and scored on runs of 11, 1, 9, 1 and 12 yards, the last of which came with 29 seconds left in the second quarter and gave Western Carolina 35-7 lead at halftime. Johnny Crawford III scored on a 2-yard in the first quarter and Graeson Underwood threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cooper Wallace late in the third for The Citadel. The Bulldogs went into the game with two touchdowns and 20 points this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.