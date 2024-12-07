Reid, Hildreth help Wake Forest hold off Boston College 72-66 in ACC opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Efton Reid III and Cameron Hildreth each converted a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to allow Wake Forest to hold off Boston College 72-66 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Wake Forest (8-3) bounced back from a 57-44 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M in the ACC/SEC Challenge and is now 16-12 all-time in ACC regular-season matchups with the Eagles (6-4).

