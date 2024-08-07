Reid, Chiefs will keep same plan of how much to play starters heading into preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are sticking to their routine for preseason games when the Super Bowl champs take the field Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Ones for a quarter, twos in the second quarter, threes the third quarter, the fours in the fourth quarter,” Reid said Wednesday on how he plans to split up playing time against the Jaguars. “We’ll just keep with that.”

