Reich’s offensive background helped him land Carolina job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper says Frank Reich’s strong and qualified background as an offensive-minded coach is one of the primary reasons he hired him as the team’s new head coach. And, ultimately, one of the reasons the team passed on bringing back interim head coach Steve Wilks. Tepper says every year the NFL introduces new rules to benefit the offense, and thus it is beneficial to have an offensive coach. Wilks’ background was on defense. Reich was introduced as the team’s new head coach Tuesday, five days after the team announced his hire.

