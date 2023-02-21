Reich to call offensive plays for Panthers for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich said he plans to be the team’s offensive play-caller before eventually handing the role over to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Reich, who called plays the past four seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, has said it is something that he feels comfortable doing and enjoys, but added he feels it will be best to let that duty go at some point even though it will be difficult for him. Reich feels that his experience as a play-caller will be benefit the team to begin the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.