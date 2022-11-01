Reich fires offensive coordinator as Colts keep sputtering

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Indy’s offense is ranked No. 18 overall but is struggling to run the ball this season and has the third-lowest scoring offense in the league at 16.1 points. Brady was hired by Reich in 2018 as quarterbacks coach and was promoted two years ago when Nick Sirianni left to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job. But Brady does not call plays. Reich does. The move comes less than a week after Reich benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Indy visits New England on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.