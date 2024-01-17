Reguilon joined Brentford on loan from Tottenham. Man City signs Mexico youth international

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has sent defender Sergio Reguilon on loan to Brentford while Manchester City signed Mexico youth international Alex Alcalá on Wednesday. Reguilon spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United and made 12 appearances in all competitions. Now he will play the rest of the season at Brentford. Its first-choice left back Rico Henry is out with a long-term knee injury. Alcalá is an 18-year-old midfielder who joins City from LA Galaxy II. He just played in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign in his first season as a professional.

