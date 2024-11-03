Reggie Graff’s 4 TDs spark Utah Tech to a 34-21 upset of FCS No. 9 Central Arkansas

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Reggie Graff threw two touchdown passes, ran for a third and pulled in a touchdown catch as Utah Tech picked up its first win of the season, knocking off Central Arkansas, the No. 9 team in FCS, 34-21. Ilya Uvaydov kicked a 30-yard field goal and Graff threw six yards to Eni Falayi to give the Trailblazers a 10-0 lead in the second quarter and never trailed to snap a 0-9 streak to start the season.

