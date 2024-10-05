Reggie Davis scores go-head touchdown with 43 seconds left and Chattanooga edges ETSU 17-10

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Davis rushed for 103 yards, including a go-head touchdown with 43 seconds left, and Beni Mwamba ended the game with an interception as Chattanooga edged East Tennessee State 17-10 for its fifth straight win in the series. Six of the last seven games in the series — named the “Rail Rivalry” in 2018 — have been decided by a touchdown or less. Davis took a handoff in the closing seconds and went up the middle before stretching out at the goal line. The ball was knocked out of his hands and ETSU defensive back Cam Sims recovered it in the end zone for an apparent touchback. The officials reviewed the play and ruled that Davis’ knee was down before the ball came out.

