Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23

HOUSTON (AP) — Reggie Chaney, a forward who was part of Houston’s Final Four team in 2021, has died. He was 23. Chaney was found unresponsive in an apartment in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told the Houston Chronicle. Ciesco added that the cause of death was unknown, but that foul play was not suspected following a preliminary investigation. Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement that Chaney was “the ultimate teammate, the identity of our Cougar basketball culture and a winner.”

