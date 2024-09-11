Reggie Cannon returns to MLS, signs with Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American right back Reggie Cannon as signed a 3 1/2-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids after leaving Queens Park Rangers of England’s second-tier League Championship. The 26-year-old from Chicago played for Dallas from 2017-20, joined Portugal’s Boavista in September 2020 and joined QPR in September 2023. He left in August. Cannon has one goal in 28 international appearances. He was left off the roster for the 2022 World Cup.

