Refugee Olympic Team boxer Cindy Ngamba wins opening bout, beating ex-world champion

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Olympic Team won her opening bout at the Paris Games, stunning former world champion Tammara Thibeault of Canada on Wednesday.

Ngamba is one victory away from clinching the Refugee Team’s first Olympic medal. She fights France’s Davina Michel on Sunday in the women’s 75-kilogram quarterfinals.

Ngamba was born in Cameroon and moved to England at 11 years old. The Bolton resident trains alongside the British team in Sheffield. Last year she became the first boxer on the Refugee Olympic Team to secure an Olympic berth through qualifiers and not through invitation.

Thibeault won the world title at middleweight in 2022, and she was the No. 3 seed in the Paris bracket. But Ngamba beat Thibeault 30-27 on one card and 29-28 on two cards, while Thibeault won on the other two cards in the split decision. Ngamba finished strong, claiming the third round on four cards to secure the win.

