Refugee athlete’s dream of a taekwondo medal is cut short at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Having sacrificed so much and overcome so many hurdles, the disappointment was immense for Hadi Tiranvalipour. The refugee athlete’s dream of an Olympic medal was cut short when he lost in a taekwondo qualification bout on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics. Tiranvalipour was up against Omar Ismail of Palestine in the men’s under 58 kilograms competition and was handed a 2-0 loss in a lopsided match at the Grand Palais on the first day of taekwondo.

