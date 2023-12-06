Refugee athlete who was aiming for Paris Olympics gets 3-year doping ban

MONACO (AP) — A refugee athlete on an International Olympic Committee scholarship to prepare for next year’s Paris Games has been given a three-year doping ban after he admitted using the banned substance EPO. A ruling Wednesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit says Fouad Idbafdil gave a sample in August which later came back positive and that he admitted using EPO while preparing for the world championships in Budapest. He was eliminated in the heats of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the championships.

