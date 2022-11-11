Refsnyder agrees to $1.2 million, 1-year deal with Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration. The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 57 games last season. He has a .242 career average with 12 homers and 56 RBIs for the New York Yankees, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Texas, Minnesota and the Red Sox.

