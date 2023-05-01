Ref’s error casts pall on Bundesliga race; no help from VAR

BERLIN (AP) — A refereeing error has become the focus of attention in the Bundesliga after it helped Bayern Munich regain the lead from Borussia Dortmund with four rounds of the league remaining. The video assistant referee didn’t intervene to award a penalty in Dortmund’s game on Friday as the team was held to a 1-1 draw with Bochum on Friday night. That result could have a major impact on the title race. The German soccer federation acknowledged Saturday that referee Sascha Stegemann should have given the penalty “without the need for support from the video assistant.” However, it did not say why there was no support from the video assistant.

