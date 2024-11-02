Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 209 yards and a touchdown to help UCF snap a five-game losing streak, defeating Arizona 56-12. UCF looked refreshed and energetic for their annual Space Game after the team fired defensive coordinator Ted Roof and switched offensive play calling duties from head coach Gus Malzahn to offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. earlier in the week. The switch to Rizk paid dividends as UCF got the ball out quicker and moved the ball down the field. That was most evident at the end of the first half when Rizk completed a 48-yard Hail Mary pass to tight end Randy Pittman Jr.

