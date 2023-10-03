Referees governing body announces changes to VAR protocols after fallout from Diaz’s disallowed goal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The governing body for England’s referees said it would introduce changes to VAR following the errors that led to Luiz Diaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has completed a review of the incident in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Spurs on Saturday. It had already admitted its mistake when Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’s goal. Replays clearly showed the forward was onside. It has now revealed new protocols that will be put in place to avoid a repeat in the future. The PGMOL said a new VAR Communication Protocol would be developed to improve communication between the referee and the VAR team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.