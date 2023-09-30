Referees’ governing body admits ‘significant human error’ after Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — The referees’ governing body in England admitted a “significant human error” after Luis Diaz had a goal ruled offside in the Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham. Diaz struck what he thought was an equalizer after Son Heung-min had opened the scoring in the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Afterwards the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted the mistake. Joel Matip’s own-goal deep into stoppage time has handed Tottenham the win in a match that also saw Liverpool reduced to nine men. Liverpool looked set to hold on for a draw before Matip turned Pedro Porro’s low cross into his own net in the sixth minute of added-on time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.