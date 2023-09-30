Referees’ governing body admits ‘significant human error’ after Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham

By The Associated Press
Players of Tottenham celebrate after Liverpool's Joel Matip scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali]

LONDON (AP) — The referees’ governing body in England admitted a “significant human error” after Luis Diaz had a goal ruled offside in the Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham. Diaz struck what he thought was an equalizer after Son Heung-min had opened the scoring in the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Afterwards the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted the mistake. Joel Matip’s own-goal deep into stoppage time has handed Tottenham the win in a match that also saw Liverpool reduced to nine men. Liverpool looked set to hold on for a draw before Matip turned Pedro Porro’s low cross into his own net in the sixth minute of added-on time.

