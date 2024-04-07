Referee Steve Kozari taken off ice on stretcher after collision with Lightning’s Haydn Fleury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes. The NHL said Kozari was taken to a hospital and was “conscious and alert, has the use of all of his extremities and is expected to make a full recovery.”

