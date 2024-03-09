Referee landmark in Premier League match as Palace held 1-1 by Luton

LONDON (AP) — Sunny Singh Gill has become the first referee of Indian descent to take charge of a Premier League game when he oversaw the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Luton. Singh Gill was spotted signing autographs as he waited in the tunnel ahead of the second half at Selhurst Park. Substitute Cauley Woodrow snatched an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn Luton a crucial point in its relegation fight. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s deftly taken 11th-minute opener looked to have won the game for Palace until Woodrow headed home a cross by Andros Townsend. The result put Luton three points from safety.

