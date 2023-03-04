Reeves stars as No. 23 Kentucky beats Arkansas 88-79

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and No. 23 Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss with an 88-79 victory. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jacob Toppin scored 21 points. Tshiebwe fouled out with 4:53 left, but Arkansas was unable to take advantage of his absence. Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Ricky Council had 16 points.
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., center, is fouled as he tries to drive past Kentucky defenders Jacob Toppin, left, and Antonio Reeves, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) dunks the ball on a fast break against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods