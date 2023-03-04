Reeves stars as No. 23 Kentucky beats Arkansas 88-79

By ERIC W. BOLIN The Associated Press
Arkansas forward Makhel Mitchell (22) tries to pass the ball past Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and No. 23 Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss with an 88-79 victory. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jacob Toppin scored 21 points. Tshiebwe fouled out with 4:53 left, but Arkansas was unable to take advantage of his absence. Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Ricky Council had 16 points.

