Reeves stars as No. 23 Kentucky beats Arkansas 88-79

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and No. 23 Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss with an 88-79 victory. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jacob Toppin scored 21 points. Tshiebwe fouled out with 4:53 left, but Arkansas was unable to take advantage of his absence. Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Ricky Council had 16 points.

