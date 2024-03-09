Reeves, Sheppard lead No. 15 Kentucky over No. 4 Tennessee 85-81

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard each scored 27 points as No. 15 Kentucky spoiled No. 4 Tennessee’s late season run with an 85-81 victory Saturday. The Wildcats have now won five in a row and seven of their last eight. Sheppard came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers in the second half and seven for the game. Justin Edwards scored 16. The Volunteers were led by SEC Player of the Year candidate Dalton Knecht with a career-high 40 points. Zakai Zeigler had 17 points and nine assists. Jonas Aidoo collected 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

