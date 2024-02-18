Reeves, No. 22 Kentucky end 13th-ranked Auburn’s home winning streak, 70-59

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and No. 22 Kentucky led throughout to beat cold-shooting Auburn 70-59, ending the 13th-ranked Tigers’ 16-game home winning streak. The Wildcats held Auburn to 30.9% shooting and responded to every challenge in the second half on Saturday night. The Tigers, who had been second in the conference behind No. 15 Alabama, lost their second-leading scorer, Jaylin Williams, to an apparent right knee injury midway through the second half. Williams was helped off the court after going down underneath the basket and finished with just three points on 1-of-5 shooting. Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 14 each for Auburn.

