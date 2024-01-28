Reeves leads the way with 24 points and No. 6 Kentucky beats Arkansas 63-57

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a game-high 24 points and No. 6 Kentucky overcame a sub-par shooting performance to put away Arkansas 63-57. The Wildcats took their first lead with 12:54 remaining in the second half when Reed Sheppard stole the ball and punctuated a 7-0 run with a dunk. About five minutes later, Reeves picked up a steal-and-slam to put the Wildcats ahead for good, 44-43. Tre Mitchell scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Kentucky. Makhi Mitchell led Arkansas with 12 points, while Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle each scored 11.

