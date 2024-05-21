Reeves hits grand slam, South Carolina eliminates Alabama 10-5 in the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Dalton Reeves hit a grand slam, one of three South Carolina home runs in the third inning, to highlight a six-run outburst and the 10th-seeded Gamecocks eliminated seventh-seeded Alabama 10-5 in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina (34-21) was trailing 3-0 when Gavin Casas led off the top of the third with his ninth home run. After an out, Ethan Petry blasted his 21st. Blake Jackson followed with a single that brought Aidan Moza out of the bullpen. Cole Messina greeted Moza (3-3) with a single before Parker Noland fouled out deep enough to let both runners advance. Kennedy Jones loaded the bases with a full-count walk before Reeves hit his 10th home run. The Gamecocks play second-seeded Auburn on Wednesday. Ian Petrutz had three hits for Alabama.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.