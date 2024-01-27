Reese’s double-double, strong bench play help Maryland pummel Nebraska 73-51

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Maryland got plenty of bench help in a dominant first half and the Terrapins cruised past Nebraska 73-51. Reserves Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 14 points and Jahari Long scored 11 for Maryland. The Terps led 44-27 at halftime on the strength of three runs that were 7-0 or better. Maryland continued its scoring onslaught and started the second half with a 13-5 run and the lead reached 25 points with 14:07 remaining. Reserve C.J. Wilcher was the lone Cornhusker to score in double figures with 14 points.

