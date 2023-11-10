Reese’s 28 points, 14 rebounds get No. 1 LSU in the win column with 112-55 win over Queens

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 28 points and 14 rebounds, Sa’Myah Smith added 21 points, and No. 1 LSU defeated Queens 112-55 in the Tigers’ first home game since winning the 2023 national title. LSU was coming off a surprising season-opening loss to No. 20 Colorado in Las Vegas on Monday and looked determined to win convincingly following pre-game ceremonies celebrating the program’s first national championship last spring. Aneesah Morow scoed 16 points and guard Flau’jae Johnson added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with three blocked shots and three steals. Nicole Gwynn provided most of the highlights for the Royals (0-2), hitting eight 3-pointers and finishing with 26 points. Her memorable performance was not nearly enough to keep Queens close.

