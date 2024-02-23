Reese’s 25 points, 20 rebounds help No. 13 LSU women beat Auburn 71-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 25 points and 20 rebounds for her 17th double-double of the season, Last-Tear Poa added 13 points and No. 13 LSU beat Auburn 71-66 for its fifth straight victory. Hailey Van Lith made a step-back jumper from the free-throw line with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter to give LSU a 67-61 lead. It was LSU’s first field goal in over six minutes. The Tigers held a two-possession lead the rest of the way as Poa made four straight free throws. Reese was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 11 at the stripe to record her sixth career game with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Poa made 7 of 8 free throws as LSU went 23 of 27 compared to Auburn’s 16 attempts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.