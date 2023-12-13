Reese, Young lead Maryland to 105-65 romp over Alcorn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 15 points and seven rebounds, Jahmir Young scored 13 with seven assists and Maryland cruised to a 105-65 victory over Alcorn State. Reese made 3 of 7 shots and 9 of 12 free throws for the Terrapins (6-4), who extended their win streak at home to 17. Young made 3 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws. Byron Joshua had 14 points to lead the Braves (1-9), who have lost eight straight — all on the road.

